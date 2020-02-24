Lady Vol stave off Vanderbilt 67-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee held off in-state rival Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon to snap a five-game losing streak, winning in Thompson-Boling Arena, 67-63.



Junior Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols, posting her ninth double-double of the season (third in SEC play), with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Freshmen Jordan Horston was close behind with 16 points, her best performance since being taken out of the starting lineup on February 13th. Rae Burrell also ended the day scoring in double-digits adding 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee.



Despite being held to a game low 26.1% from the field in the first quarter the Lady Vols led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Vols completed a 10-0 run with 5:33 left in the half to push their lead to 14 points, 32-18. During the run, Vanderbilt went 0-for-6.



Vanderbilt responded with a 6-0 burst before freshman Jessie Rennie ends the streak with a three to put the Lady Vols back up 10. Vanderbilt finished the half added five points to cut Tennessee lead 38-33 at the break.

The game continued to be one of runs. After Tennessee took an eight-point lead with 5:44 to go in the third period, Vanderbilt responded with its own 7-0 run to make it a one-point game. Tennessee ended the third with a pair of buckets from Burrell and Davis, giving Tenessee a 51-47 lead.

The lopsided scoring sprees continued into the fourth, with 6:02 left in the game Vanderbilt took their first lead of half following a 5-0 run. The Lady Vols, though, took action and went on an 8-0 run of their own to command a seven-point lead, 63-56.



The Commodores stuck around, however, as they went on a 7-2 spree and pulled within a point with 1:25 left. Horston gave UT a late cushion, though, making a lay-up in the paint on a fast break and giving Tennessee a three-point advantage with less than a minute to go.



Sophomore, Jazmine Massengill thwarted any late run sinking a free throw with eight seconds to give Tennessee the 67-63 victory.



UP NEXT: Tennessee hosts Ole Miss on Thursday, February 28th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.