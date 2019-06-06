Lady Vols’ 1st season under Harper includes major road tests

Missouri State head coach Kellie Harper smiles as he directs her team during the second half of a regional semifinal game against the Stanford in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will face Connecticut, Notre Dame and Stanford all on the road in the Lady Volunteers’ first season under new coach Kellie Harper.

The Lady Vols released the nonconference portion of their schedule Wednesday.

Tennessee’s Jan. 23 visit to UConn will mark the first time these two traditional powers have faced each other since 2007. The two schools announced last summer they would meet in 2019-20 at UConn and 2020-21 at Tennessee.

The Lady Vols play at NCAA Tournament runner-up Notre Dame on Nov. 11 and visit Stanford on Dec. 18. Tennessee will open Harper’s coaching tenure by visiting East Tennessee State on Nov. 5.

Tennessee’s home opponents include Central Arkansas (Nov. 7), Tennessee State (Nov. 14), Stetson (Nov. 19), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 26), Air Force (Dec. 1), Texas (Dec. 8), Colorado State (Dec. 11) and Howard (Dec. 29). The Lady Vols visit Portland State on Dec. 21.