Lady Vols add former Texas Tech star pitcher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly announced the addition of Texas Tech pitcher Erin Edmoundson to the Lady Vol program on Thursday.

“We are thrilled that Erin is joining the Lady Vols,” Weekly said. “Erin is a seasoned veteran and proven winner in a power-five conference. Her maturity and competitive personality are a great fit for our program.”

A former 20-game winner, Edmoundson has spent the past four seasons with the Red Raiders. Her best season came in 2019, she finished the year with a 20-5 record and an ERA of 2.89. She tossed a career-high 14 complete-games, totaling six shutouts and picking up a pair of saves that season.

She was off to a fast start when the 2020 season ended due to COVID-19.

In 2021 Edmoundson struggled a bit finishing with a 7-11 record with a 4.56 ERA but struck out 128 over 121.1 innings.

In 2018 she was voted to the Big XII all-freshman team.

For her career, Edmoundson is 54-32 with an ERA of 3.07. She’s made 130 appearances over the last four seasons, including 579.2 innings pitched, 35 complete-games, 14 shutouts, five saves and has totaled 517 strikeouts.