Lady Vols add graduate transfer guard Jordan Walker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Graduate transfer Jordan Walker has signed to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 season, Lady Vol basketball coach Kellie Harper confirmed Friday.

Walker signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement, Harper said.

Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard, comes to the Lady Vols from Western Michigan University, where she was her team’s leading scorer last season.

She will be a redshirt junior and have two years of eligibility after taking only three years to complete her undergraduate degree in political science with a minor in communications in 2020.

“Jordan brings experience at the guard position and provides us much-needed depth on the perimeter,” Harper said. “She is a terrific addition to the rest of our roster, as she can knock down the open shot, create off the bounce and distribute the ball. I was impressed with her level of maturity, and I am excited for her to be a part of our family.”

A native of Muskegon, Michigan, and a product of Mona Shores High School, Walker earned All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) Third Team accolades in 2019-20 for the Broncos after averaging 16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 39 percent on field goals and 32 percent on three-pointers. She led WMU in minutes played (1,007), scoring (495 points), field goals made (185), three-point field goals made (66) and steals (65), and was second in rebounds (191) and third in free throws made (59) and assists (76).

That season point total ranks No. 9 all-time at Western Michigan, while she stands 11th in three pointers made. She finished fourth in the MAC in steals (65), sixth in steals per game (2.1) and three-pointers made (66), and ninth in points per game (16.0) and three-pointers made per game (2.1).

The signing of Walker marks the fourth incoming graduate transfer in Lady Vol history and the second committing to UT during the Kellie Harper era.

