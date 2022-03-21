KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a trip to Witchita, Kansas on the line and the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance in six years the Tennessee Lady Vols outlasted a tough Belmont team in the Round of 32, in a 70-67 victory.

With Tennessee trailing 66-64 with :20 to play in the game, freshman Sara Puckett hit a three-pointer from the corner to give the Lady Vols the lead for good.

Alexus Dye opened the scoring by finishing at the basket with a layup. Madison Bartley put the Bruins on the board after draining Belmont’s first three of the game to take an early lead, 3-2. Tennessee kept attacking inside feeding the ball to Tamari Key taking a 4-3 advantage.

Belmont evened the score making one of two attempts from the charity stripe after Rae Burrell picked up an early foul. Jordan Walker answered with a jumper and Belmont answered with a three to jump in front, 7-6. It was a back-and-forth contest until Tennessee strung together a 6-0 run sparked by a Rae Burrell three. The teams exchanged jump shots but the Lady Vols took a 19-13 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Vols held onto its lead in the second. Key scored two inside to give UT a 21-13 lead. Jamilyn Kinney pulled the Bruins within five making a shot from a distance until Tennessee pulled away with a 7-0 run fueled by three quick points from freshman Sara Puckett.

Tennessee scored 24 points in the paint and outworked Belmont on the boards, grabbing 7 offensive boards and scoring 9 second-chance points to take a 35-23 lead at the half.

But Belmont was not going away that easy, putting together a spirited effort in the third quarter. Tuti Jones opened the scoring with a jump shot to chip away at Tennessee’s lead. Jordan Walker attacked inside with a layup. Madison Bartley scored 4 straight points to make it a 37-29 game. The Lady Vols answered with a 6-0 run to keep the advantage, 43-29.

The Lady Vols looked out of sorts on defense as Belmont took advantage of the breakdowns, going on a 9-0 run to make it a four-point game. Kaiya Wynn broke up the run with a layup but Jones answered with a three-pointer to spark a 7-0 run. The Bruins outscored the Lady Vols 23-13 in the stretch to make it a two-point game heading into the final quarter, 48-46.

Burrell opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a jump shot followed up by a Key layup. Bruins leading scorer Destinee Wells drained a shot from a distance to make it a three-point game. The Bruins made three consecutive three-pointers to make it a one-point game, 56-55.

NEXT UP: Tennessee will travel to Wichita to take on no. 1 seed Louisville in the Sweet 16.