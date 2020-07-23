Lady Vols assistant partnering with social justice organization Coaches 4 Change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee women’s basketball assistant coach Lacey Goldwire is joining a new social justice initiative seeking to advocate for and support collegiate student-athletes in the endless pursuit of equality.

Coaches 4 Change aims to unite coaches across the men’s and women’s collegiate basketball to issues of social injustice, systemic racism and the power of voting.



“Coaches 4 Change is a fantastic initiative to get the right people in a room, within our coaching communities, to talk about what we can do within our team, program and university and, at some point, our community, state and country,” Goldwire said. “I am excited to talk to my peers about their thoughts on systemic racism and injustice, to become more educated on what I can do and to encourage the people around me to vote! I want to be a part of the group of coaches that sparks transformation through thoughts, words and action.”

Coaches 4 Change is an organization founded by college basketball coaches who are dedicated to helping their student-athletes, their campus and their communities. The mission of C4C is to provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers and evolves student-athletes.

The 4 pillars of C4C are to:

• ENGAGE our fellow coaches and student-athletes within our campus and local communities. To raise awareness and involvement in the endless pursuit for equality through voter registration.

• EDUCATE our fellow coaches and student-athletes with historical information pertaining to systemic racism, social injustice, police brutality and significant events that have shaped our country.

• EMPOWER our fellow coaches and student-athletes to inspire change through the power of voting.

• EVOLVE the minds of our fellow coaches and student-athletes to help foster positive changes within their collegiate and local communities surrounding the issues of racism and social injustice.



Goldwire is entering her second season on staff at Tennessee.

LATEST STORIES