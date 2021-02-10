Lady Vols back on the court after COVID-19 pause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lady Vols have returned to the court after pausing their season for the 2nd time due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tennessee last played a game on Sunday, Jan. 31 before a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing among coaches, student-athletes and others halted team activities for 10 days.

Head Coach Kellie Harper said this break was a little easier because they knew what to expect after pausing team activities during Christmas break. Despite knowing what to expect, Harper said the layoff was still difficult.

“I’ll be honest with you, the shoulders slumped a little bit more this time. It took me a little bit longer to get myself picked back up. I feel like that’s human nature, and I admitted it to our team. I admitted it. I said, ‘listen, I’ve allowed myself to be down, but no more. Now, we’ve got to pick ourselves back up, and we’ve got to move forward.” Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper

Tennessee moved up to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press poll despite their schedule being put on hold due to COVID-19.

The Lady Vols are back in action Thursday, Feb. 11 when they travel to Kentucky.