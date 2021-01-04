Lady Vols cleared to resume team activities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After postponing the first two games of the SEC slate last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, the Lady Vols have been cleared to resume full team activities this week.



The Tennessee women’s basketball team will return to the practice court Tuesday, Jan. 5, for the first time since pausing team activities on Dec. 29 according to a release made by the university.

The has met all SEC Return To Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force requirements.

The team’s games against Texas A&M and Kentucky, scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 4 respectively, were postponed. No makeup dates for the two games have been set.

The Lady Vols will begin the conference slate at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as No. 13/10 Arkansas pay a visit Thompson-Boling Arena before traveling to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Sunday afternoon.