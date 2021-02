Tennessee coach Kellie Harper communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The NCAA has released the late-season watchlist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women’s Coach of the Year, and Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper has made the cut.

(NCAA)

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced 15 coaches to the watch list, three coaches from each the SEC, Pac-12 and Big Ten.

The club will release a top 10 on March 3, then a final four on March 18.

The winner is set to be announced on April 3.