KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols didn’t shoot the ball well from beyond the arc but they did just enough to pick up a 52-49 victory over South Florida.

The Lady Vols didn’t make a single three pointer in the game (0-13) but held the Lady Bulls to just 29 percent shooting from the field to secure the victory. In three games this season Tennessee has yet to allow 50 points in a game.

With leading scorer Rae Burrell on crutches and unavailable for the game, Jordan Horston picked up the slack, pouring in 24 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Tamari Key added ten points, ten rebounds and six blocked shots in the victory.

The Lady Vols trailed by as many as nine points but outscored the Lady Bulls 14-5 in the 4th quarter to secure the victory. It’s their second come from behind win at Thompson-Boling this season.

No. 16 Tennessee improves to 3-0 on the season and now turns their attention to a matchup with no. 12 Texas on Sunday at 1pm at Thompson-Boling Arena.