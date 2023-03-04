GREENVILLE, S.C. (WATE) — The Lady Vols trailed by as much as 17 to LSU, but a big second half propelled UT to a 69-67 win.

LSU’s Alexis Morris hit a three to begin the game, and it was only the start of the Tigers’ first-half dominance.

The Lady Vols’ turnover issues continued to plague their chances. Tennessee tallied 13 before the half. LSU found 11 points off them.

The Tiger’s offense looked unstoppable and its defense a solid wall. Tennessee was able to knock off some good looks but even those weren’t falling, the Lady Vols shot 35.7 percent from the field at the end of the first half.

The third quarter looked like a brand new team for the Lady Vols, they settled in offensively. UT cut a once 17-point deficit to just four before the final quarter.

Outscoring the Tigers 21-11 in the third, Tennessee set themselves up for a nail-biting final ten minutes. Rickea Jackson tied the semi-final up with less than seven minutes to go. Jordan Horston did her one better, giving the Lady Vols their first lead of the night midway through the fourth.

Jackson led the charge in scoring with 26 points, followed by Horston with 17.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols clash with South Carolina in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament title game at 3 p.m. on Sunday.