Lady Vols continue to climb, now ranked No. 18 in latest AP poll

Tennessee’s Tamari Key (20) grabs a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols continued success has continued their climb in the AP poll rankings as they jump two spots into No. 18 after an incredible performance against Florida on Sunday.

The key player in that performance was none-other than Tamari Key, who had the fourth triple-double in Tennessee history. Key finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Gators.

The No. 18 Lady Vols are joined by six other SEC schools in the AP poll’s top 25.

No. 2 South Carolina

No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 15 Kentucky

No. 16 Arkansas

No. 18 Tennessee

No. 24 Mississippi State

No. 25 Georgia

The Lady Vols are set to face No. 24 Mississippi State on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. in Starkville.