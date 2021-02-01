Lady Vols continue to climb, now ranked No. 18 in latest AP poll

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee’s Tamari Key (20) grabs a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols continued success has continued their climb in the AP poll rankings as they jump two spots into No. 18 after an incredible performance against Florida on Sunday.

The key player in that performance was none-other than Tamari Key, who had the fourth triple-double in Tennessee history. Key finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Gators.

The No. 18 Lady Vols are joined by six other SEC schools in the AP poll’s top 25.

  • No. 2 South Carolina
  • No. 7 Texas A&M
  • No. 15 Kentucky
  • No. 16 Arkansas
  • No. 18 Tennessee
  • No. 24 Mississippi State
  • No. 25 Georgia

The Lady Vols are set to face No. 24 Mississippi State on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. in Starkville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter