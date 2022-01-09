OXFORD, Miss. (WATE) — It was another dominant second quarter for the Lady Vols. Tennessee toppled Ole Miss 23-10 in that period to come out victorious 70-58.

Tennessee started to heat up near the end of the first quarter. UT went on a 5-0 run to end the first period and led 16-11 after the first quarter.

The Lady Vols dominated the second quarter for the second game in a row. Tennessee outscored Ole Miss by 13 to hold a 39-21 lead at the break. UT shot 48.3% from the field during the first half. Tess Darby led the way with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from distance. Jordan Horston tallied eight during the first half.

Ole Miss trimmed into the lead in the third quarter. The Rebels outscored the Lady Vols 23-18 to pull within 13 heading into the final period.

The Lady Vols maintained a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to win the game 70-58. Jordan Horston led the way with 20 points and 11 boards. Her seventh double-double of the season. Alexus Dye poured in 17 points with four rebounds. Tess Darby tallied a career-high 13 points.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols are traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Thursday at 9 p.m.