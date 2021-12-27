KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols ran past Chattanooga 91-41 to move to 11-1 on the season, the best start in program history since the 2018-19 season.

Tennessee started the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back. The Lady Vols outscored the Mocks 22-5 in the first quarter.

UT shot an impressive 54.4% from the field while holding Chattanooga to just 22.6%.

Tamari Key led the way for the Lady Vols. The junior racked up a season-high 18 points along with seven rebounds. It was a career night for Karoline Striplin. The freshman tallied 12 points and 9 rebounds. Alexus Dye poured in 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Jordan Walker dished out 8 assists.

For the first time this season, the Lady Vols didn’t have a single-player tally a double-double, snapping a program-best 11 straight games of completing that feat.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper wasn’t concerned about the record.

“It’s fun, and I love the fact that they pull for each other,” Harper said. “It’s really neat, but Tamari Key played sixteen minutes. I think if I would have played (her) a few more minutes, she would have gotten there. It’s not worth it at this point. It’s more important that Emily Saunders get a few more minutes.

“They’ve enjoyed it. It’s been fun, but we got a whole sheet full of stats that we can be proud of.”

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols open up SEC play on Thursday when they welcome Alabama into town. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.