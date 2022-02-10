KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols used a dominant performance in the third quarter Thursday to pull away from Missouri for a 76-62 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 13 Tennessee (20-4, 9-2 in the Southeastern Conference) came out after halftime with an aggressive mindset, outscoring the Tigers 26-6 in the third quarter.

“Keep our foot on their necks,” said Jordan Horston on the team’s mentality in the second half. “Keep playing hard. We just went into the game with the right mindset.”

After losing three of their last four games, Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said she was proud of the team’s effort against Mizzou (16-8, 5-6)

“I’m proud of their focus and I think they got back to playing for each other,” Harper said.

Horston led the way for Tennessee with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. It was her 11th double-double of the season.

“She’s been so consistent; she’s stayed aggressive on the offensive end,” Harper said. “The more aggressive she is the better we are.”

Tamari Key had a bounce back performance on the defensive end of the floor with seven blocked shots. She also had 5 points and four rebounds on the night.

“I think her defensively is so important to what we do,” Harper said. “She did a really nice job today of being where she needed to be. When she does that, we’re really good defensively.”

“Defense gets me going, not being in foul trouble helped with that,” Key said. “As long as I play my role and protect the paint, I’m satisfied.”

Sophomore guard Tess Darby finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while Alexus Dye and Rae Burrell each scored 11 points in the win.

Lauren Hansen led Missouri with 22 points off the bench.

The Lady Vols get back on the court Sunday when they play host to Vanderbilt. Tipoff is at noon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.