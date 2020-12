Rae Burrell finished with a career high 26 points and seven assists in a 90-53 win over Furman Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (3-1) shot 58 percent from three point land, including six of seven from Burrell.

Tennessee’s bench scored 33 points against Furman, outscoring the Paladins, 33-14. Through four games UT’s bench is averaging 27.5 ppg.

The Lady Vols get back at it on Sunday when they travel to No. 23 Texas.