Lady Vols drop first conference game of the season

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper reacts to a call during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Johnson City, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The Tennessee Lady Vols led by as many as 17 points but were outscored 29-9 in the 3rd quarter to drop it’s first game in SEC play 67-66 at Thompson Boling Arena Thursday night.

“You can’t get outscored by 20 points in a quarter and win” said Lady Vols head coach Kelly Harper.

“We got too comfortable and we can’t do that in this league” said senior guard/forward Rennia Davis. “Georgia made adjustments and we didn’t.”

Davis led the Lady Vols with 15 points and four rebounds.

Rae Burrell had a tough night shooting the basketball, finishing just 3-13 from the field for seven points.

Tennessee struggled from the three point line finishing 3-14 from beyond the arc (21.4 percent).

The Lady Vols travel to Alabama on Sunday, tip off is set for 2pm.

