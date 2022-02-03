GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols fell behind early and never really threatened Florida in a 84-59 loss to the Florida Gators.

“Obviously I’m disappointed,” said Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper. “This is a game I don’t think we were ever in. Florida came out and punched us in the nose, and we didn’t respond.”

Tennessee struggled offensively all night shooting 38% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Alexus Dye led the way for the Lady Vols with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

“I have to give credit to Florida, they hit some tough shots tonight,” Jordan Walker said. “We have to expect teams to come out and give us their best effort, it’s part of being a Lady Vol.”

Tennessee didn’t seem to have their legs Thursday night after playing three games in seven days in three different states, including Monday’s overtime win over Arkansas.

“I thought we’d be a little bit tired, but I think where we were lacking was fight early in the game,” Harper said. “Their backcourt pressure resulted in turnovers that led to easy baskets.

“In addition to backcourt pressure, when we did get it to the front court we didn’t get into the offense. We allowed them to take us out of it. We have to be able to stay poised to handle it better.”

The Lady Vols led the game for just 1:41 and committed 18 turnovers in the loss leading to 26 Florida points.

“I think it was just a focus thing for us today,” Walker said. “We did the same thing we’d do any other week.”

Walker finished with 8 points, two rebounds, a block and five turnovers during the game.

Florida (16-6, 6-3 SEC) was led by Kiara Smith with 25 points. She also had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Lady Vols (19-3, 8-2 SEC) look to bounce back Sunday when they travel to No. 10 UConn (14-4), tip off is set for noon.