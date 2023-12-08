PALO ALTO, Cali. (WATE) — The Lady Vols season comes to a close after falling 3-2 to the defending national champion Texas Longhorns.

After losing the first set 25-19, the Lady Vols quickly rebounded taking the second set 25-20 and the third game 25-23. The Longhorns answered with two straight sets, winning set four 26-24. Tennessee trailed 14-10 in the final set, only to climb back and tie it at 14, but Texas won the final two points and the all-important fifth set 16-14.

Texas won the battle at the net finishing with a hitting with a .262 hitting percentage compared to Tennessee’s .235. The Longhorns also topped the Lady Vols in the block battle 13-10.

Tennessee struggled to slow down Texas outside hitter Madisen Skinner. The junior racked up a career-high 26 kills on a .328 hitting percentage.

Morgahn Fingall led the Lady Vols with 24 kills in her final game with Tennessee.

This was just the sixth time in program history that Tennessee had made the Sweet 16, and the first time under head coach Eve Rackham Watt.