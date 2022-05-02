OXFORD, Miss. (WATE) — The Lady Vols surrendered three runs in the third inning to fall in the series finale 3-1.

Erin Edmoundson was given the start. The super senior was rolling until an error to start the third inning. Head coach Karen Weekly handed the ball to Nicola Simpson. She struggled to find the zone. The freshman walked two batters and allowed two runs to score on wild pitches. The Rebels picked up their third run on an RBI double by Sydney Gutierrez.

The Lady Vols cut into the lead when Ivy Davis lasered a frozen rope over the wall in left field. Her 11th home run of the season trimmed Ole Miss’ lead to 3-1.

That’s all the Lady Vols would get. Anna Borgen pitched a complete game with four strikeouts. Ole Miss won just its third series ever against Tennessee.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium against Auburn. The first game is on Friday at 6 p.m.