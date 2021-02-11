Lady Vols fall to Lady Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) — The Lady Vols outscored Kentucky 21-9 in the 3rd quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start, falling to the Lady Wildcats 71-56 Thursday night at Rupp Arena.

The Lady Vols played the game without Rennia Davis who didn’t make the trip due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 22 points.

Kentucky put the game away by hitting all five of its three-pointers in the 4th quarter.

The Lady Vols will start a four-games-in-seven-days stretch on Sunday when they travel to Texas A&M.