Lady Vols fall to No. 16 Kentucky in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WATE) – Self-inflicted wounds proved to be costly for Tennessee on Friday in an 86-65 loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal.

It’s just the second time that Kentucky took down Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

The Lady Vols never led in the game, one where Tennessee had 19 turnovers that resulted in 19 points for the Wildcats. Tennessee also missed 10 free throws.

Freshman Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols in scoring with 24-points, junior Rennia Davis added 14-points Redshirt senior Lou Brown also ended the night in double figures tallying 10-points.



After Knoxville native KeKe McKinney hit an open three to give the Wildcats a 7-2 advantage in the first quarter, Lady Vol senior Lou Brown hit a pair of back-to-back three’s to tie the game at eight. Brown’s stat-line through the first 5:56 of play included 8 points and 5 rebounds. After the end of the first quarter the Lady Vols trail Kentucky 17-13. Tennessee committed seven turnovers in the first quarter resulting in seven points for Kentucky. Lady Vols leading scoring Rennia Davis was held scoreless in the first quarter.

The Wildcats only continued to gain momentum offensively in the second quarter. Kentucky opened the quarter on an 8-2 run, McKinney and redshirt senior Amanda Paschal each had four points during the scoring spree putting Tennessee in a 10 point hole with 6:50 left in the half.

Kentucky continued to outpace the Lady Vols down the stretch outscoring Tennessee in the second quarter 27-15, taking a commanding 44-28 lead into the locker room.

Turnovers controlled the narrative in the first half for the Lady Vols. With 5:06 to play Tennessee had 10 giveaways matching their turnover total from their SEC Tournament opener against the Tigers. By halftime Tennessee had 12 turnovers resulting in a 13 point swing for the Cats.

Scoring in the third quarter went tit-for-tat with both clubs shooting plus sixty percent from the field. By the end of thirty minutes the Wildcats held a 71-49 advantage.

Tennessee outpaced the Wildcats 16-15 in the fourth quarter, a moot point.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols have a week off while they await their NCAA tournament fate. The selection show is scheduled for Monday, March 16th at 7 p.m. on ESPN.