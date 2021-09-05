Lady Vols fall to No. 7 Pittsburgh

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team battled in a back-and-forth affair with No. 7 Pittsburgh. Eventually, the Panthers pulled away in the fifth set to win the match 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 10-15)

“We fought hard,” said Vols coach Eve Rackham Watt. “We played hard, but we didn’t execute at a high enough level. I think when we watch the film back, we’re gonna see a lot of plays that we left out there that we’re gonna have to make to beat a good team. Overall, especially in the fifth, we didn’t hit well enough.”

The Lady Vols were led by Morgahn Fingall and Breana Runnels. Fingall racked up 21 kills, just two off her career-best. Runnels tallied 18 kills and 10 digs.

“I thought that they came on strong later on,” said Rackham Watt. “They kind of hit their stride as the match went on. (They) didn’t start out great, but definitely, they’re go to attackers for us.”

Tennessee will hit the road for the first time this season. The Lady Vols play a home-and-home with Morehead State on Friday and Sunday.