Lady Vols fall to No. 7 Pittsburgh

Orange and White Nation
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team battled in a back-and-forth affair with No. 7 Pittsburgh. Eventually, the Panthers pulled away in the fifth set to win the match 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 10-15)

“We fought hard,” said Vols coach Eve Rackham Watt. “We played hard, but we didn’t execute at a high enough level. I think when we watch the film back, we’re gonna see a lot of plays that we left out there that we’re gonna have to make to beat a good team. Overall, especially in the fifth, we didn’t hit well enough.”

The Lady Vols were led by Morgahn Fingall and Breana Runnels. Fingall racked up 21 kills, just two off her career-best. Runnels tallied 18 kills and 10 digs.

“I thought that they came on strong later on,” said Rackham Watt. “They kind of hit their stride as the match went on. (They) didn’t start out great, but definitely, they’re go to attackers for us.”

Tennessee will hit the road for the first time this season. The Lady Vols play a home-and-home with Morehead State on Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Local pharmacy treating COVID patients

Memorial ride honors fallen hero

Judge temporarily halts Gov. Lee's opt-out mask order in Shelby County

Schools move to virtual learning

Suspect, sheriff's deputy taken to hospital following officer involved shooting

Knox County Sheriff searching for missing Mascot man