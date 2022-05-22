KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee relinquished the revenge they earned Saturday against Oregon State after the Beavers forced a game two in the Knoxville Regional Championship Tennessee fell to Oregon State, 8-3.

Senior righty Ashley Rogers started in the circle and pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit, and a walk while striking out two before turning the ball over to Erin Edmoundson.

Oregon State got on the board first after Madison Simmon hit a double to center field with no outs to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead. Edmoundson took over in the circle for Rogers in the top of the second and gave up a 2-run blast with two outs, giving the Beavers a 3-0 lead.

Edmoundson pitched 1.2 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and striking out one batter before handing the ball over to sophomore Ryleigh White.

White struck out the first two batters and got the third out on a ground out to second base for a 1-2-3 inning. However, Mariah Mazon was dealing in the circle for Oregon State and retired to the side. The Beavers added two more two runs in the top fifth to make it a 5-0 game. But the Lady Vols found some life in the bottom of the inning.

Kelcey Leach recorded Tennessee’s first hit of the game with a single. Then, Ivy Davis worked a walk and advanced Katie Taylor, the pinch-runner for Leach. With two outs, Rylie West powered a double to right-center field to score two runners and cut UT’s deficit to 5-2. Kiki Milloy added to Tennessee’s momentum, hitting a single to left field and scoring West to make it a 5-3 game.

Tennessee’s momentum deflated in the top of the sixth. Oregon State added three more runs after Mazon hit a three-run homer to give the Beavers an 8-3 lead.

Rogers suffered her sixth loss of the season and falls to 12-6 on the year.

Up Next: Tennessee looks to keep its season alive in game two of the Regional Final. The first pitch is set for 5:22 p.m.