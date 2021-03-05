Lady Vols fourth-quarter performance propels them to the semifinals, beating Ole Miss 77-72

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols continue to be the cardiac kids, this time on a one-and-done night with the game coming down to the wire in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Mirroring their first meeting with Ole Miss this season, Tennessee had to battle back from a deficit, turning it on in the fourth quarter.

The first quarter was easy on the heart.

Jordan Horston opened the scoring for the Lady Vols after knocking one down from the perimeter early to take the lead 3-2. Tennessee leading scorer Rae Burrell followed up with another shot from beyond the arc to start pulling away 6-4. Rennia Davis did what she does best, scoring six straight points to extend the Lady Vol’s lead with 4:33 left in the game.

The orange and white getting it done from the perimeter shooting 75% from beyond the perimeter.

Davis scored nine early points before heading to the locker rooms with an apparent ankle injury. Despite her absence, the team kept pushing.

Horston opened the game with a three and ended the first quarter for the Lady Vols with another one. The sophomore banked a ¾ shot as time expired to extend Tennessee’s lead 24-16.

The second quarter was a different story. Tennessee started to lose its rhythm as Ole Miss gained momentum. The Rebels went on a 9-0 run to extend their lead 29-26 with less than five minutes to go in the first half, ultimately outscoring the orange and white 25-13.

Davis capped off the second quarter with a buzzer-beater three to cut the lead 41-37. Tennessee’s two big shots leading into a break kept their worries at ease despite having to fight back in the second half.

It was a back-and-forth battle after the intermission with Ole Miss leading by eight points heading into the final quarter, 57-49.

But the Lady Vols finally started to get some chemistry going to rally when it mattered most.

Burrell turned it on with the game on the line, scoring nine of her 18 points in the final minutes of play. Ole Miss attempted to tie the game to send it into overtime with seconds on the clock, but the shot did not fall. A personal foul called on the Rebels sent Davis to the line for two—after knocking down both to win it, 77-72. The Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 28-15 in the final ten minutes.

Davis recorded her 38th career double-double with 33 points and 14 rebounds. Horston ended with 12 points.

Up Next: The Lady Vols advance to the semifinals, taking on South Carolina in a rematch. Tip-off is set for 6:30 P.M.