KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A career high in points against Virginia Tech led to Lady Vols freshman guard Sara Puckett being named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

Puckett averaged 10 points and 2.5 rebounds in two games as No. 9 Tennessee remained unbeaten, launching them into the AP Top 10 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Puckett scored a career-high 15 points against the Hokies on Sunday, which ended Tech’s 63-game home-court win streak against nonconference opponents. She scored in double figures in two of her past three games, increasing her averages to 7.5 points per game and her shooting percentage to 46.2%.

The Lady Vols get back return to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon against Georgia State. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.