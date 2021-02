KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee at Mississippi State women’s basketball’s game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed again.

This time the game has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel issues. A makeup date has not been set.

The game, originally scheduled for Feb. 4 was rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Lady Vols games against rival Vanderbilt were canceled for the same reason.