Lady Vols game against Texas postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing among Longhorns

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball game scheduled for Sunday against the University of Texas has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a post from the school’s website, “In accordance with Big 12 Conference women’s basketball interruption guidelines, the Tennessee at Texas women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, has been postponed because of contact tracing issues within the Texas program.”

The school says at this time, a future make-up date between the Longhorns and Lady Vols is undecided.