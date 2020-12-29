KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that the Lady Vols’ games against Texas A&M and Kentucky have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.
The SEC cites a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and individuals in quarantine as the reasoning behind the postponements of the Lady Vols’ contests that were scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.
The Lady Vols have paused all team activities as a result of the COVID-19 issues the team is facing.
LATEST STORIES
- Nation’s first case of new coronavirus strain found in Colorado
- Teacher whose video of first-graders greeting each other went viral dies of COVID-19
- Gov. Lee calls for special legislative session on education for Jan. 19
- Lady Vols games against Texas A&M, Kentucky postponed due to COVID-19 issues
- Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect connected to Halls Walmart fire