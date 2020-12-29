Lady Vols games against Texas A&M, Kentucky postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Lady Vol Rennia Davis had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in a game in Auburn, Ala. The Lady Vols beat Auburn 56-55. (UTSports photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that the Lady Vols’ games against Texas A&M and Kentucky have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.

The SEC cites a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and individuals in quarantine as the reasoning behind the postponements of the Lady Vols’ contests that were scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

The Tennessee at Texas A&M game on Dec. 31 and Kentucky at Tennessee game on Jan. 3 have been postponed due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women's basketball program.https://t.co/yn5Gy9g8Tr — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 29, 2020

The Lady Vols have paused all team activities as a result of the COVID-19 issues the team is facing.