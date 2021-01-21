Lady Vols’ Harper, UConn’s Auriemma donate $20K to Summitt Foundation, Women’s Basketball Hall

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, talks with Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper before of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The leaders of the Tennessee Lady Vols and UConn Huskies programs are coming together to donate to two causes.

Coaches Kellie Harper and Geno Auriemma are each making a personal donation of $10,000 to the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame during tonight’s Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series game.

The $20,000 check will be presented at halftime.

Tipoff between the No. 25 Lady Vols and No. 3 Huskies is set for 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.