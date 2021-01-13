Lady Vols haven’t lost in over a month while riding a 6-game win streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols are currently on a six-game winning streak and haven’t lost in over a month, and late game success has been one of the keys to victory for this team.

The Lady Vols have outscored opponents by 47 points in the fourth quarter this season.

They’ve played three games in which the margin of victory was less than 10 points, and have won two of those games. That includes Sunday’s one-point victory over LSU on the road.

It was close.



But we found a way. pic.twitter.com/s7QrPEGxVx — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 11, 2021

But head coach Kellie Harper says she wants more down the stretch in tight games.

“We missed four free throws and a layup inside of a minute. Fortunately, we had a defensive stop to end the game. I don’t know that we necessarily closed that one well, but we found a way to win.” Kellie Harper

Harper and the Lady Vols get back at it Thursday night against Georgia. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.