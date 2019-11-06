Lady Vols hold off ETSU 72-68 in Kellie Harper’s debut as head coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Kellie Harper has her first win as Tennessee’s head coach.

The Lady Vols held off ETSU 72-68 making Harper the first coach to win in her Lady Vol debut since Margaret Hutson in 1971. It was also the first win for a Tennessee women’s basketball coach when making her debut on the road since Mabel Miller in 1922.

Lady Vols sophomore guard Zaay Green led Tennessee with 17 points. Rennia Davis and Tamari Key each provided a double-double as Davis scored 13 points and 10 rebounds while Key added 10 points with 12 boards. Lou Brown was the other Lady Vol in double figures, scoring 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

ETSU was held to 27 total points if you don’t include Erica Haynes-Overton. The junior guard gave Tennessee trouble all night, scoring a game-high 41 points while also totaling 10 rebounds and 7 steals.

Tennessee will host Central Arkansas for its home opener on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.