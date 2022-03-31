KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee junior Jordan Horston received honorable mention accolades on the 2022 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team, as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Horston, a 6-foot-2 guard from Columbus, Ohio, led the Lady Vols in scoring (16.2 ppg.), rebounding (9.4 rpg.), assists (4.0 apg.), steals (1.4) and double-doubles (12) in 2021-22.

An All-SEC first-team selection, Horston led UT in scoring 15 times. She had seven games with 20 or more points before a fractured dislocation of her left arm sidelined her indefinitely on Feb. 17.

Horston’s season averages ranked her eighth in the SEC in scoring, third in rebounding and ninth in assists per game.