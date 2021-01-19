Lady Vols hosting Kentucky on Sunday after Vanderbilt cancels remainder of season

Tennessee guard Rae Burrell during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Thursday Dec . 17 , 2020, in Bloomington, IN . (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 25 Tennessee Lady Vols will face No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday as a result of game postponements due to COVID-19.

The Lady Vols were scheduled to play in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Commodores announced Monday they have elected not to continue their 2020-21 season due to opt-outs, injuries and COVID-19 concerns.

Tennessee and Kentucky were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols within the Lady Vols program.



Tipoff for Sundays game is at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The UT athletic department says all tickets currently issued for the Kentucky game (season and single) will remain valid for the newly-scheduled game.



If you have downloaded your ticket or your parking pass to Apple Wallet or an Android-based Wallet App you will need to re-add the ticket to your wallet app to use on Jan. 24.