Lady Vols improve to 5-1 on the season after picking up win over UNCG 66-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- After a last minute cancellation from Jackson State, the Lady Vols quickly found an opponent in UNC Greensboro to take the court one last time before the holiday break.

Sunday’s game marked the first time since 1976 these two programs met, with Spartans Head Coach Trina Patterson making her return to the Summitt.

The contest came about after both programs had a hole in their schedules and jumped on the opportunity to play on the Summitt at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Patterson has a history with TBA, having coached and played there against Pat Summitt and said she knew how special of an opportunity it was to get the chance for her team to compete in such a tradition-rich arena.

Rennia Davis opened scoring for the Lady Vols, putting up an easy 7 points to give the Lady Vols a quick lead that never faltered.

The Lady Vols continue to play good transition basketball. Jordan Walker stole the ball to give possession back to the orange and white, and ended with a Kasi Kushkituah lay-up to give the Lady Vols 9.

The senior center was a force to be reckoned with in the paint, scoring a season-high 13 points and added 4 rebounds, picking up more post player duties after losing Keyen Green to a season-ending injury.

The Vols continued to dominate in the second quarter. A Rae Burrell jumper extended their lead 16-5. The Lady Vols outscored the Spartans 17-11, extending their lead to 31-19 heading into the locker rooms.

The Lady Vols once again opened the scoring, after Jordan Horston found the rim with a lay-up to put Tenessee up 51-29.

The scoring continued through the fourth quarter with the Lady Vols clocking their longest lead of the game by 26 points, after Marta Suarez sunk one from the charity stripe to give the Team the win 66-40.

It was a total team effort for Tennessee with every player contributing in scoring, with three players scoring 6 points. Suarez and Davis each contributed 9 points; with Davis leading the team in rebounds with 6.

Tennessee shot 40.9% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc.

The team had another stellar performance on defense. The Lady Vols used their size to their advantage, forcing UNCG to take long shots instead of attacking in the paint. The Lady Vols held UNCG to shooting a mere 27.8% from the field—the second time on the season they held their opponent to scoring less than 30% from that range.

The Lady Vols also forced 16 Lady Spartan turnovers, turning them into 18 points for the Big Orange.

The team now feeling good heading into the holiday break winning two straight, improving to 5-1 on the season.

The Lady Vols are back in action on December 28 hosting Lipscomb. Then they hit the road on December 31 to take on Texas A&M to open a tough stretch of SEC play.