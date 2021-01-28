Lady Vols inch past Ole Miss, 68-67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper has preached all season long that a win is never guaranteed, especially in Southeastern Conference play.

That testament was especially true with Ole Miss giving Tennessee (11-3, 5-1 SEC) a run for their money Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

After battling through a first-half deficit, the Lady Vols were able to put away Ole Miss, 68-67.

“If you think you just walk out and win, you don’t,” Harper said back on Tuesday. “That’s not how this works, and it is important that our players go out and understand that we need to play well.”

The loss moves Ole Miss to 7-6 overall, with a 1-6 record in the conference.

Harper said Ole Miss likes to play hard and they did that out of the gate, making the Lady Vols look like a far cry from the team that went blow-for-blow with UConn and upset Kentucky in dominant fashion.

Sloppy play and pressure from the Rebels lead to seven early turnovers for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols had multiple shot clock violations, struggling to get anything going on offense, shooting a mere 27.3% from the field.

Ole Miss shot 53.3% from the field to put Tennessee in an early ten-point hole, leading the Lady Vols 18-8 after the first ten minutes.

After a cold first quarter shooting, Tennessee finally started to warm up in the second.

Jordan Horston put up a quick seven points, giving Tennessee’s offense some life, with the team outscoring the Rebels 22-15 to cut the deficit to three points, trailing the Rebels 33-30 at intermission.

The Lady Vols continued to fight in the second half, outscoring the Rebels 19-12. Destiny Salary made the most of her minutes, with the freshman maturing with each possession. Salary fought at the rim, ripping the ball down followed by an offensive putback at the buzzer to give the Lady Vols the lead 49-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Reminiscent of the Georgia game, which the Lady Vols lost 67-66 on Jan. 14, the game came down to the wire.

The teams exchanged buckets in the final two minutes.

Snudda Collins fouled, sending Rae Burrell to the free throw line, who knocked down two widening Tennessee’s lead 68-64.

Ole Miss gave one final blow, banking a buzzer-beating three to let Tennessee walk away with a one-point victory.

Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols in scoring 21 points, adding seven rebounds. Rae Burrell ended the night with 17 points, and Jordan Horston had 13.

Kellie Harper is now 4-0 against Ole Miss as a head coach.

Tennessee’s come-from-behind win marks 20 straight over Ole Miss in Knoxville, a streak that dates back to 1987.

Up Next: No. 20 Tennessee finishes up a four-game home stand against Florida on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 P.M.