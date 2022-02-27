KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols finished the final five minutes of the game on a 13-1 run, but it wasn’t enough as LSU hung on to a 57-54 win.

Tennessee had two shots at tying the game in the final 10 seconds of the game. UT was down 56-54. Tamari Key went up for a layup but missed iron. Khayla Pointer was fouled and sunk one free throw for LSU. The Lady Vols had one more chance down 57-54, but they turned the ball over.

Key led the way for the Vols with 12 points and nine rebounds. Rae Burrell finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Alexus Dye chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jailin Cherry finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Khayla Pointer also tallied a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds

This was the first win for the Tigers in Knoxville since 2014.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. They’ll play Georgia, the No. 11 seed or Auburn. Tip-off is Friday at 25 minutes after the 6 p.m. game ends.