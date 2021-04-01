Lady Vols leading scorer Rennia Davis enters 2021 WNBA Draft

Davis is 1 of 4 players in Lady Vols' history to rank in the career top 10 for points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rennia Davis, one of the most prolific scorers in Tennessee Lady Vols history, announced she will enter the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Davis, who led Tennessee in scoring each of the past two season, released a statement on social media Thursday confirming her intentions to enter the 2021 WNBA Draft.

“Although I am saddened that this chapter is closing, I am beyond excited for what’s next. I love you LadyVolNation, and I will always cherish the moments we have had together on Rocky Top! Rennia Davis

Named to the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team in her final two seasons, Davis is one of four players in Lady Vols’ history to rank in the career top 10 for points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game. The others are Chamique Holdsclaw, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings.

Holdsclaw and Catchings are both Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductees while Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP, is currently playing her 14th season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

Davis will also finish her career at Tennessee with the fourth-most double doubles, the fifth most 20-point games and ninth most made field goals in program history.

Davis scored 15 points and pulled down a career-high 20 rounds in an upset of then No. 12-ranked Kentucky this past season. The 20 rebounds were the most by a UT player since Glory Johnson in 2012 and the most at Thompson-Boling Arena since Daedra Charles in 1991.

Davis was selected as the recipient of the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award in NCAA Division I women’s basketball, an award given annually to the most outstanding student-athlete in Division I women’s basketball. Davis is the first Lady Vol basketball player and only the third UT student-athlete to earn the Senior CLASS Award, joining softball’s Madison Shipman in 2014 and Meghan Gregg in 2018.

“Being a student-athlete at the University of Tennessee has pushed me and required a commitment in so many areas of my life,” Davis said. “I have embraced that challenge as a Lady Vol, and I appreciate the opportunities for growth that I have been given. By nature, I am an introvert, and I have been encouraged and empowered to step outside of my comfort zone, especially in my role as a senior on our team and as a member of the VOLeaders program. I am grateful for those experiences.”