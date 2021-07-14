Lady Vols legend Candace Parker to be first-ever woman on NBA 2K cover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the greatest Lady Vols to ever put on the orange and white continues to break boundaries as Candace Parker becomes the first female cover athlete in the history of the NBA 2K video game franchise.
In celebration of the 25th season of the WNBA, Parker will be the cover athlete for a special-edition of NBA 2K 2022 that will be sold exclusively at GameStop stores. The 2022 edition will have six different cover athletes across four different editions of the game, including Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Parker’s time with the Lady Vols were filled with championships, and accolades galore:
- Back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2007, 2008
- Final Four MVP in back-to-back years
- Two-time National Player of the Year
- Fastest Tennessee player to reach 1,000 career points
- First female to dunk in an NCAA Tournament game; also first woman to dunk twice in a game
Parker didn’t slow down during her WNBA career that is still ongoing:
- Two-time MVP
- WNBA Champion
- WNBA Finals MVP
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Six-time All-Star
- All-Star game MVP
- Six-time All-WNBA First Team
- Two-time All-WNBA Second Team
- Two-time All-Defensive Second Team
- Rookie of the Year
- All-Rookie Team
- Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist
Parker moved to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky, ahead of the 2021 WNBA season after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Congratulations to one of the greatest to ever do it!