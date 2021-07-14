Lady Vols legend Candace Parker to be first-ever woman on NBA 2K cover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the greatest Lady Vols to ever put on the orange and white continues to break boundaries as Candace Parker becomes the first female cover athlete in the history of the NBA 2K video game franchise.

In celebration of the 25th season of the WNBA, Parker will be the cover athlete for a special-edition of NBA 2K 2022 that will be sold exclusively at GameStop stores. The 2022 edition will have six different cover athletes across four different editions of the game, including Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Parker’s time with the Lady Vols were filled with championships, and accolades galore:

Back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2007, 2008

Final Four MVP in back-to-back years

Two-time National Player of the Year

Fastest Tennessee player to reach 1,000 career points

First female to dunk in an NCAA Tournament game; also first woman to dunk twice in a game

Parker didn’t slow down during her WNBA career that is still ongoing:

Two-time MVP

WNBA Champion

WNBA Finals MVP

Defensive Player of the Year

Six-time All-Star

All-Star game MVP

Six-time All-WNBA First Team

Two-time All-WNBA Second Team

Two-time All-Defensive Second Team

Rookie of the Year

All-Rookie Team

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist

Parker moved to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky, ahead of the 2021 WNBA season after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Congratulations to one of the greatest to ever do it!