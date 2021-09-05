Lady Vols move to 6-0 with win over High Point

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols soccer team was on the attack nearly the entire game in their 2-0 win over High Point. Tennessee racked up 37 shots throughout the 90 minutes.

The Lady Vols also solidified their sixth straight shutout to start the season. UT has held opponents scoreless for 540 minutes, setting a new single-season program record.

“This is six games without giving up a goal, so we’re pretty proud of that,” said Tennessee coach Brian Pensky. “It’s about not giving away opportunities and not giving away goals. Obviously, we gave up some chances at South Florida, but that’s a great team. But beyond that game, in the other five games, I think we’re probably averaging giving up three or four shots a game. It’s a pretty connected effort. It’s our back line, and it’s our defensive center midfielders, but it’s also the front kids doing a ton of work up there making sure the ball never reaches the back line, so it’s a collective team effort.”

The first goal came courtesy of a penalty kick. Claudia Dipasupil slotted it into the corner for her fourth goal of the season.

The Lady Vols would tack on another with less than two minutes left in the game. Taylor Huff put a defender on skates and eventually crossing the ball into the six. The ball would pinball off a High Point defender and into the net for an own goal.

Tennessee’s next game is on the road against Chattanooga on Sunday.