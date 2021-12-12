KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols took care of business at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. Tennessee blew out Georgia State 84-60. Eighty-four points are the most Tennessee has scored in a regular-season game this season.

UT went on a 12-4 run to finish the first quarter helping the Lady Vols hold a 23-15 lead after one quarter. Tennessee’s second-quarter defense was stifling. UT held the Panthers to nine points on 22.2% shooting to take a 44-26 lead into the break. Tamari Key led all scorers with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Vols poured in 25 points in the third quarter. The most they’ve scored in the third quarter this season.

Tennessee shot 39.2% from the field and 25% from deep. Tamari Key led all scorers with 16 points. The center finished with 11 rebounds as well to cap her fourth straight game with a double-double. Keyen Green tallied 14 points. Sara Puckett poured in 12. Brooklyn Miles finished with a career-high 11 points. Jordan Horston chipped in 10.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols host No. 4 Stanford on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.