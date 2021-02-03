Lady Vols next 2 games postponed, pauses all team activities after positive COVID-19 test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols basketball has paused all team activities and has postponed its next two games after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing among coaches, student-athletes and others.
Tennessee women’s basketball says it will follow SEC, local and university public health guidelines to ensure safety among the program.
The Southeaster Conference released the following statement:
“Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Tennessee at Mississippi State game and the rescheduled Tennessee at Texas A&M game on Sunday have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”