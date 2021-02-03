Lady Vols next 2 games postponed, pauses all team activities after positive COVID-19 test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols basketball has paused all team activities and has postponed its next two games after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing among coaches, student-athletes and others.

Thursday’s game at Mississippi State and Sunday's game at Texas A&M have been postponed. — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) February 3, 2021

Tennessee women’s basketball says it will follow SEC, local and university public health guidelines to ensure safety among the program.

The Southeaster Conference released the following statement: