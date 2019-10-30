Lady Vols not ranked in preseason AP Top 25 for first time since 1976

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A note in the history books today for the Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Team – but it’s not one the Orange & White Nation would like to see.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll is out – and the Lady Vols are not on it.

This is the first time since 1976 that the team hasn’t been ranked in the AP Top 25.

According to the AP, “The Lady Vols, who saw their remarkable run of 565 weeks ranked in the poll end in 2016, fell out of the rankings Jan. 14 last season and didn’t return to the Top 25. They changed coaches in the spring, bringing back former star Kellie Harper to coach the team.”

Head coach Kellie Harper debuted in an exhibition game Tuesday night against Carson-Newman, where the Lady Vols came out on top, 70-44.

The Lady Vols open their regular season on the road against ETSU on Nov. 5.