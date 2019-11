JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols Women’s Basketball team will start the season on the road Tuesday night.

Harper makes her official debut as the Lady Vols head coach as they take on ETSU.

The former Lady Vols three-time national champion saying when she’s planning to see plenty of Tennessee fans at her first game.

“Hopefully they’ll come and support the Lady Vols,” Harper said.

The game is happening Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall, Johnson City.

