Lady Vols open SEC play with a win over Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn – (WATE) – Rennia Davis logged her 4th double double on the season (26-points, 11 Rebounds) as the Lady Vols (7-1) topped No. 13 Arkansas (10-3) 88-73 Thursday night at Thompson Boling Arena.

It’s the 2nd victory of the year over a ranked opponent (Indiana).

Rae Burrell continued to have the hot hand finishing with 26 points on 11-18 shooting from the floor including 3-7 from the three point line.

Tennessee led by seven points at the half and stretched it to 15 after the 3rd quarter and cruised from there.

Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah finished in double figures with 11 points a piece.

The Lady Vols get back on the floor on Sunday when they travel to LSU, tip off set for 1pm.