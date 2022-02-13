KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols lived by coach Kellie Harper’s motto in their Sunday contest against Vanderbilt. Tennessee outrebounded Vandy 48-29 helping them top the Commodores 66-52.

The Lady Vols trailed by three about five minutes into the first quarter, but UT held Vandy scoreless for the last 4:40 of the first period to take a 15-12 lead into the second quarter.

Brinae Alexander poured in 10 second-quarter points for Vandy, but a Jordan Horston buzzer-beater helped the Lady Vols take a 31-26 advantage into the break.

Tennessee started the second half on a 10-0 run and increased its lead to 41-26. UT held Vandy to 29% shooting in the third quarter. The Lady Vols were up 48-39 after three quarters.

UT continued to keep its foot on the gas. The Commodores tried to dial up the pressure, but the Lady Vols were able to handle it.

The Lady Vols had two players finish with double-digits. Jordan Horston led the way with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Rae Burrell poured in 15 points. UT’s defense was stifling holding the Commodores to 31% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols travel to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide on Thursday at 6 p.m.