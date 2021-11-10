KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols trailed by four after three quarters but came roaring back to outlast Southern Illinois 59-49 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols had several young players step up after key veterans weren’t available. Jordan Horston missed the game and is listed as day to day according to coach Kellie Harper. Rae Burrell left the game with a right leg injury in the second quarter, and Tamari Key played just 14:05 after getting in foul trouble early.

Senior Jordan Walker paced Tennessee with 14 points, while Troy transfer Alexus Dye added 12 points and pulled in 13 rebounds in the win. Burrell had 12 points before leaving the game with the injury.

While trailing 47-45 with 3:55 to play, freshman Sara Puckett gave the Lady Vols the lead for good when she hit the biggest shot of her young career, knocking in a 3-pointer from the wing.

“I tell you I’m not certain we don’t win that game without Sarah’s three and that two she followed it up with,” said coach Harper. “That was a big bucket. Being a freshman she might not even know how big of a bucket that was, even though I did tell her after the game.”

Puckett coming up big in big moments was no surprise to Harper.

“She’s a kid when she shoots it at practice I think it’s going in every single time,” Harper said.

The Lady Vols finished the game on a 17-2 run to secure the 10-point victory.

Tennessee returns to the court on Friday when they go on the road to face Central Florida. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.