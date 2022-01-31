KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols trailed by as many as 13 points in regulation but outscored Arkansas by 9 points in the 2nd half to force overtime and outlasted the Lady Razorbacks for an 86-83 victory.

“It’s a big win for our team for a lot of reasons, Arkansas is a great basketball team,” said head coach Kellie Harper. “Obviously coming off a loss you want to get back in the win column, and it was our first win without Keyen Green.”

With the game tied at 83 and 0:58 left to play Jordan Horston knocked down a jumper from the top of the key to give Tennessee the lead for good.

Horston led the way for the Lady Vols, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Rae Burrell scored 21 points on 7/19 shooting from the field.

“Jordan’s energy coming out in the 3rd quarter was big,” said Harper. “She made some big shots and some great passes in the 2nd half, we ended up with 19 assists in the game.”

Tennessee didn’t hold its first lead of the game until Burrell secured a steal near half court and streaked all alone to the basket to give the Lady Vols a 63-61 lead with 7:46 remaining in the game.

“I felt like had had to step up and knock down tough shots for my teammates,” said Burrell. “It was all about toughness and grit, the little things mattered.”

Junior center Tamari Key came up big in the overtime period scoring 5 of her 14 points, including a three-point play to give the Lady Vols a five-point lead with 2:01 remaining in the game.

Tennessee was dominant on the glass outrebounding the Razorbacks 60-40.

The Lady Vols return to the floor on Thursday night when they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida at 6 pm.