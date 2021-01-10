Lady Vols pick up 64-63 road win over LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was a close contest all four quarters in Baton Rouge as the Tigers and Lady Vols exchanged buckets to keep it a one-possession game until the final seconds.

The game was tied up 10-10 in the first quarter when the Lady Tigers banked a shot from beyond the arc to give them the lead 13-10. A couple of buckets from the charity stripe made it a one-point game 17-16 with time winding down in the first quarter, but a layup from LSU gave the Tigers the lead 19-16 heading into the second quarter.

Tennessee rallies in the second quarter to take the lead heading into the locker rooms but only by one point, 33-32.

Both teams shooting nearly 50% from the field in the first 20 minutes of play.

After a relatively quiet first half for Tennessee leading scorer Rae Burrell, the junior started making some noise adding ten points alone in the third quarter. However, the Lady Tigers kept pace, keeping the score by one point with Tennessee leading 47-46 heading into the final ten minutes of play.

With 30 seconds left of the fourth quarter, Jordan Horston’s jumper extends the Lady Vols’ lead 64-60. Like the rest of the game, the Tigers keep it close. A personal foul called on Kasi Kushkituah sends LSU to the free throw line for one to make it a one possession game 64-63 with seconds on the clock, but the Lady Vols hold on skidding by with a 64-63 win over LSU.

Tennessee improves to 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play.

Burrell lead the team in scoring with 18 points. Tamari Key ends the night with 12 points and Jordan Horston with 11 points. Rennia Davis lead the team in rebounding with nine total, scoring eight points.

Tennessee shot 48% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, adding 36 points in the paint.

The Lady Vols had some trouble holding onto the ball, turning it over 19 times with LSU scoring 26 points off of those Tennessee turnovers.

Up Next: The Lady Vols are back at the Summit hosting Georgia (9-1, 1-1 SEC) on January 14th at 6:30 P.M.