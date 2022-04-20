KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jasmine Franklin, announced via Twitter that she will be committing to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The forward spent four seasons at Missouri State before entering her name into the transfer portal in early April.

Franklin tore her ACL back in December. She averaged a double-double in 11 games.

The senior wraps up her career at Missouri State with the second-most blocked shots and third-most rebounds in program history.

Franklin joins Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State) and Jasmine Powell (Minnesota) as transfer pickups for the Lady Vols.